Motorsport: Greg Murphy to make Bathurst comeback

Greg Murphy to make Bathurst comeback.

Greg Murphy is coming out of retirement to drive in October's Bathurst 1000.

The four-time winner will drive an Erebus Motorsport wildcard entry alongside Kiwi compatriot Richie Stanaway.

Murphy's comeback comes seven years after retiring from racing and marks his 23rd Bathurst 1000 start, scoring wins in 1996, 1999, 2003 and 2004, although his most famous Bathurst moment was his Lap of the Gods qualifying effort in '03.

Meanwhile, it will be a fifth start for one-time race winner Stanaway after hanging up his helmet two years ago.

"All of a sudden here's a group of people who are wanting and willing to make this happen," Murphy said.

"I'm very fortunate and lucky to be presented with the opportunity to go back and race at a place that means so much to me."

Murphy and Stanaway will run Murphy's iconic #51, a number he carried full time from 2001 - 2012.