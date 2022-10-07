Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Motorsport

Motorsport: Greg Murphy managing to turn back time at Bathurst

Eric Thompson
By
4 mins to read
Legendary driver Jim Richards won Bathurst aged 55, can Greg Murphy follow in his footsteps and win in his 50th year? Photo / Photosport

Legendary driver Jim Richards won Bathurst aged 55, can Greg Murphy follow in his footsteps and win in his 50th year? Photo / Photosport

Greg Murphy is having to change the way he drives as he looks to produce a competitive performance in his Bathurst comeback tomorrow.

The four-time Bathurst champion hasn't raced full-time in Supercars for a decade,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport