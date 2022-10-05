Bursting rivers and flash flooding are all in the pipeline for some parts of NSW. Video / 10 News

The wretched week of weather shows no signs of abating across Australia's east.

One outback town received its monthly average rainfall in just a few hours yesterday.

Rainfall totals may dip for a couple of days along the New South Wales coast today and Friday but it's still going to be very wet.

Sydney could receive 30mm between now and Friday during the major rain event.

And then at the weekend the weather drama all cranks up again when between 60mm and 100mm is forecast to fall on Sydney and potentially heavier falls elsewhere.

There are now real concerns for the Bathurst 1000 on Saturday with 25mm-40mm forecast in the gauge along with thunderstorms for Mount Panorama.

Remarking on the system that spread the rain across NSW yesterday, meteorology website Weatherzone summed it up by saying "this thing is enormous". And it's just likely to get bigger as the weekend rain front moves in.

This thing is enormous. Eastern SA, western NSW and western Vic saw heavy rain overnight and the system is now heading east. Numerous flood warnings are in place so please check our warnings page https://t.co/PtF5gqmTIW pic.twitter.com/3sursR6f9B — Weatherzone (@weatherzone) October 5, 2022

The Bureau of Meteorology's Dean Narromore said forecasters were particularly concerned because of the already sodden soil in the state.

"Many of our gauges across inland New South Wales are experiencing minor, moderate or major flooding … that's been increasing over the last few days.

"And this is before the forecast rainfall has even occurred. That's why we're so worried about the rainfall in the coming days".

Narromore said the rain that afflicted NSW yesterday would dissipate somewhat today and Friday.

Rain is currently battering the east coast of Australia, with more forecast for the weekend. Image / BOM

"But then, unfortunately, another band will move through on Saturday across southern Queensland and northern NSW impacting eastern parts of NSW, – and that does include around the Sydney metropolitan area and the Hunter Valley and Central Coast."

Sydney is facing up to 125mm of rain by Sunday.

Today, 15mm-20mm is possible. On Friday the totals dial back to 5mm-10mm and then 40mm is possible on both weekend days.

Wollongong is just about as wet as Sydney as are most coastal towns further south.

Newcastle will get less rain today and Friday but then 15mm-30mm is possible on Saturday and Sunday.

Inland, the heaviest rain goes in a swath toward the state's northwest. Bathurst is forecast to have rainfall totals of 60mm-100mm between now and Sunday, with Saturday the soggiest day.

Even Bourke is due to get more rain: 45mm-70mm is forecast on Friday and Saturday. That's on top of its October average busting Wednesday.

Canberra is looking at 15mm-20mm on Thursday, up to 30mm on Friday and a further 15mm-40mm at the weekend.

Brisbane will get a few showers but will miss out on the worst of the rain. The wettest day is likely to be Sunday, when up to 10mm is forecast.