Shane van Gisbergen won all three races at Tailem Bend. Photo / Photosport

Supercars leader Shane van Gisbergen expects a challenge at this weekend's Sandown SuperSprint — he's just not sure who from.

Other drivers have beaten the Kiwi to the top of the podium this season: Chaz Mostert has won four races, Cam Waters three and Anton de Pasquale and Will Davison one each.

But none come close to matching the consistency of van Gisbergen, who has won 14 of this year's 23 races. His 19 podium finishes is the same as the combined total of Waters and de Pasquale, second and third overall, and the same as all the other Ford teams on the grid combined.

"One of the things that has been good for us is that different people have been fast each race weekend, whereas we've been pretty consistent and been there most weekends," van Gisbergen told the Weekend Herald from Sandown.

"I think that has been our biggest strength, while different guys winning each week has helped us.

"We're certainly not just going to rest, as there will be some fast people here this weekend."

Van Gisbergen is on a five-win tear and is looking to add a couple more from this weekend's three races — and it's not a matter of simply taking the same winning car from one track to the next.

"Sandown needs a completely different car to, say, Tailem Bend last time. The tracks are so different that we'll have a completely different car for this weekend, and I'm sure just about everyone else will be the same as us.

"We don't head into each different race weekend thinking we're going to be on top. We trust in our prep that we will start the weekend at a good level."

Van Gisbergen has enjoyed plenty of success at Sandown — he won all three races in 2021 despite suffering from a broken collarbone as a result of a mountain bike crash.

"Last year, we were really fast here, so hopefully it continues and we can keep that momentum going. However, you never know who's going to turn up with what and there will be some fast cars, that's for sure.

"Mostert was very fast here last year, and so were Cam Walters and a few others, so you can't take it for granted that we're going to be fast."

The defending Supercars champion is well on the way to clinching a third title this year. He's on 2196 points, a lead of 393.

Red Bull Ampol Racing team principal Jamie Whincup is adamant van Gisbergen will be given all the tools to complete the job over the remaining five rounds, including the next at Pukekohe in three weeks and the Great Race at Bathurst in October.

Van Gisbergen's teammate Broc Feeney has one last chance to break Kiwi Scott McLaughlin's record as the youngest Supercars race winner and he has to do it in tomorrow's first race. If Feeney can earn his first victory, he will beat McLaughlin's record of 19 years, 307 days.