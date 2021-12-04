Motorsport: Bathurst 1000 - starting grid, start time, live streaming and how to watch

Kiwi Shane Van Gisbergen will start fifth on the grid for the Bathurst 1000. Photo / Photosport

The great race on Mount Panorama is finally here.

Usually held in October, the Bathurst 1000 has been pushed back a couple of months due to the effect Covid-19 has had on the Supercars schedule.

Kiwi Shane van Gisbergen has already secured his second Supercars championship, but he'll be looking to end the year on a high, while his Red Bull teammate Jamie Whincup is desperate for one last triumph at the iconic Mount Panorama circuit before he retires.

Chaz Mostert will start from pole position for Sunday's Bathurst 1000 after breaking the lap record during Saturday's Top 10 Shootout.

Mostert drove his Walkinshaw Andretti United Holden Commodore ZB around the Mount Panorama circuit in 2:03.373 seconds to beat the previous fastest lap time of 2:03.481sec set by Scott McLaughlin in 2019.

"I don't even know what words (to say)," he said after his record-breaking lap.

"It was just so fun."

Meanwhile, young guns Will Brown and Brodie Kostecki were disqualified from the top-10 shootout overnight for having underweight doors.

"Erebus Motorsport is disappointed to hear the news that after being reviewed by the stewards at Bathurst today, they have been disqualified from this afternoon's top ten shootout," Erebus said in a statement.

"After thorough inspection it was found that although the overall can weights were by the book, doors on both the Erebus Holdens were underweight.

"It is a small oversight and honest mistake by the crew who have worked tirelessly for six weeks to ensure they represented the team, its partners, and their fans well."

The 161-lap Bathurst 1000 is scheduled to get underway at 2.15pm (NZT) on Sky Sport 5 and Sky Sport Now.

Bathurst 1000 starting grid

1) #25 Mobil 1 Appliances Online Racing - Chaz Mostert/Lee Holdsworth, Holden Commodore ZB

2) #11 Shell V-Power Racing Team - Anton De Pasquale/Tony D'Alberto, Ford Mustang GT

3) #6 Monster Energy Racing - Cameron Waters/James Moffat, Ford Mustang GT

4) #3 CoolDrive Racing - Tim Slade/Tim Blanchard, Ford Mustang GT

5) #888 Red Bull Ampol Racing - Shane van Gisbergen/Garth Tander, Holden Commodore ZB

6) #17 Shell V-Power Racing Team - Will Davison/Alex Davison, Ford Mustang GT

7) #8 R&J Batteries Racing - Nick Percat/Dale Wood, Holden Commodore ZB

8) #5 Truck Assist Racing - Jack Le Brocq/Zak Best, Ford Mustang GT

9) #9 Erebus Motorsport - Will Brown/Jack Perkins, Holden Commodore ZB

10) #99 Boost Mobile Erebus Motorsport - Brodie Kostecki/David Russell, Holden Commodore ZB

11) #88 Red Bull Ampol Racing - Jamie Whincup/Craig Lowndes, Holden Commodore ZB

12) #2 Mobil 1 Middy's Racing - Bryce Fullwood/Warren Luff, Holden Commodore ZB

13) #20 DEWALT Racing - Scott Pye/James Golding, Holden Commodore ZB

14) #18 IRWIN Racing - Mark Winterbottom/Michael Caruso, Holden Commodore ZB

15) #39 Supercheap Auto Racing - Broc Feeney/Russell Ingall, Holden Commodore ZB

16) #44 Boost Mobile Racing - James Courtney/Thomas Randle, Ford Mustang GT

17) #7 NED Whisky Racing - Andre Heimgartner/Matt Campbell, Ford Mustang GT

18) #14 Cub Cadet Mowers - Todd Hazelwood/Dean Fiore, Holden Commodore ZB

19) #26 Penrite Racing - David Reynolds/Luke Youlden, Ford Mustang GT

20) #19 Local Legends Racing - Fabian Coulthard/Jonathon Webb, Holden Commodore ZB

21) #34 UNIT Racing - Jake Kostecki/Kurt Kostecki, Holden Commodore ZB

22) #96 Coca-Cola Racing - Macauley Jones/Chris Pither, Holden Commodore ZB

23) #35 Yellow Cover Racing - Zane Goddard/Jayden Ojeda, Holden Commodore ZB

24) #4 SCT Logistics Racing - Jack Smith/David Wall, Holden Commodore ZB

25) #22 Team Sydney - Garry Jacobson/Dylan O'Keeffe, Holden Commodore ZB