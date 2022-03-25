Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Motorsport

Motorsport: Andre Heimgartner coming up to speed after Supercars switch

3 minutes to read
Andre Heimgartner on the charge in Sydney. Photo / Photosport

Andre Heimgartner on the charge in Sydney. Photo / Photosport

Eric Thompson
By
Eric Thompson

Eric Thompson is a motorsport writer for NZME

Andre Heimgartner is getting used to the idiosyncrasies of a Holden after switching Supercars teams but was happy to run near the front of the pack in an encouraging first round in Sydney.

"It has

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.