Andre Heimgartner on the charge in Sydney. Photo / Photosport

Andre Heimgartner is getting used to the idiosyncrasies of a Holden after switching Supercars teams but was happy to run near the front of the pack in an encouraging first round in Sydney.

"It has been going good and it's nice to be in a new team," the New Zealander told the Herald from Tasmania before this weekend's second round at Symmons Plains. "And straight off the bat, we're having some good results."

In his first hit-out for Brad Jones Racing at Sydney Motorsport Park, he was quickly up to speed, finishing 14th in race one and fifth in race two to leave him eighth on the championship table.

"We ran out of fuel in the first race and should have been fourth or fifth, that was a bit disappointing, and in the second race, we had a flat tyre that affected our race as well, but we were up where we should be.

"If we had a little bit more race pace, we could have had a couple of podiums. It's good, though, to be up the front and racing with those guys."

Having spent most of his Supercars career punting a Nissan and then a Mustang around the tracks, jumping into a Holden might have represented a serious challenge due to the lack of testing allowed.

"The new car is fairly different to the others but I've driven so many different things over the years that you adapt pretty quickly.

"The feeling of the car through the steering wheel and the pedals is different, nothing huge, and the team has a very good understanding of the car, its set-up and strength, and as the season goes on, it'll just get better."

Heimgartner left Kelly Grove Racing at the end of the 2021 season in what some thought a surprise move. During his tenure the 26-year-old achieved five podiums, two poles and his maiden win last year.

"Having a bit of a fresh start is always good and I'm really loving it. The results didn't really come as I expected with my old team and I'd been there five years already."

Symmons Plains is a tight, challenging track that looks relatively easy on paper. It's an old-school, tricky circuit that has caused a few drivers over the years a bit of grief.

Heimgartner is looking forward to having a go at the Tasmanian track in a Holden and reckons the racing is always close and entertaining.

"Over the past few years with the Kellys and the Groves, it was a bit of a struggle. Hopefully this year, we've got a few things that will help me."

Chaz Mostert leads the championship from Anton de Pasquale and Shane van Gisbergen, with fellow Kiwi Chris Pither 22nd.