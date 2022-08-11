Mick Guerin's Race of the Week: Grand National Steeples

West Coast is running on good odds. Photo / Supplied

THE RACE: The 147th running of the Grand National Steeples.

$100,000, Riccarton over 5500m, 2.19pm Saturday

The numbers: Only five starters as jumps racing continues to struggle for big fields in its best races. One less acceptor and the iconic race could have been canned.

The legend: Trainer Mark Oulaghan won the Grand National Steeples a remarkable six times, three horses winning it twice each. He has favourite West Coast, who won the lead-up by seven lengths.

Unlikely heroine: Tittletattle had never won a race in 31 starts until she came from last to blow her rivals away in the Wellington Steeples last start. The 10-year-old just keeps on running so 5500m in small field is perfect.

The money: West Coast has come up an incredibly short $1.65 but hard to see too much movement in the market.

The quote: "I think he might be a year away from being the finished product but he was good last Saturday and this is the race we set him for." Trainer Mark Oulaghan.

The verdict: West Coast smashed race rival Carnaby last Saturday and doesn't get a re-handicap so picks himself, especially in a race that may lack pressure.