Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Michael Burgess: Why Fifa owes New Zealand an explanation over refereeing fiasco against Costa Rica

3 minutes to read
An inexperienced referee drew the ire of the All Whites in their loss to Costa Rica. Photo / Getty

An inexperienced referee drew the ire of the All Whites in their loss to Costa Rica. Photo / Getty

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

OPINION:

Fifa owes New Zealand Football an explanation, in the wake of the contentious intercontinental playoff with Costa Rica on Wednesday.

Their decision to appoint match officials who were relatively inexperienced and not fit for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.