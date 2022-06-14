Voyager 2021 media awards
Football: Referee named for All Whites World Cup qualifier with Costa Rica

3 minutes to read
Referee Mohammed Abdulla Hassan Mohamed is likely to officiate in the one-off qualifier between the All Whites and Costa Rica on Wednesday morning. Photo / Getty Images

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

The man who will control the destiny of the All Whites' intercontinental playoff with Costa Rica is a 43-year-old from Dubai.

The Herald understands that Mohammed Abdulla Hassan Mohamed is the referee who has been

