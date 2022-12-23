Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring against France in the World Cup final. Photo / Photosport

In the immediate aftermath of the 2022 Fifa World Cup final, I messaged some Argentinian friends to ask if they were okay.

“We survived,” came the reply, “though we didn’t deserve to suffer so much.”

If Monday’s game was an epic for a neutral, it was agony for Argentinians.

They had the match won in normal time, leading 2-0 after 79 minutes, a position that no team had lost from in 92 years of World Cup finals.

France came back.

They had the match won in extra time, leading 3-2 after 117 minutes.

France came back.

It took a penalty shootout — just the third to climax a World Cup — before Argentina could finally claim the trophy.

The emotion was a mix of unbridled joy and incredible relief, as everyone realised that losing in those circumstances would have taken years to recover from.

“We were doomed to suffer,” said goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. “Beyond my dreams.”

Since then, the celebrations have been non-stop.

First, by the tens of thousands of Argentineans in Doha, then by tens of millions at home, with some incredible scenes.

The victory parade was aborted after four hours, when the open top bus had only travelled 12 kilometres of the planned 74.

Fans celebrate Argentina's victory in Buenos Aires. Photo / AP

It might all seem over the top for us, but the depth of feeling is impossible to understand for the average Kiwi.

Our closest comparison is the 24-year wait between Rugby World Cups from 1987 to 2011 but there is a crucial difference.

When the All Blacks miss out at a World Cup, we know there will always be another chance.

New Zealand have only missed the last four once in nine editions.

The usual pattern sees a cruise through the group stages, before facing a lower ranked team in the quarter-finals.

That kind of comfort doesn’t exist at the Fifa World Cup, the hardest trophy to win in sport.

Consider the odds.

The last time England made the final, the moon landing was still three years away.

Italy lifted the trophy in 1982 — their first triumph since Mussolini was in power — and have only won once more in the 40 years since.

Brazil haven’t come close to a final since 2002.

Spain is a huge footballing nation — with two of the world’s biggest clubs — but have only reached the final once, with their greatest team needing a late extra time winner to lift the trophy in 2010.

Even Germany, famed for their Teutonic consistency with 13 semifinal appearances across 22 editions, have only been champions once since 1990.

The Netherlands and Portugal are still waiting.

The whole Argentinian nation knew if they didn’t take this chance, it might never come again.

Lionel Messi lifts the trophy as Argentina celebrate winning the World Cup final. Photo / AP

To navigate a World Cup takes a remarkable blend of skill, courage, tactics, cohesion and luck.

Jeopardy is everywhere.

While only eight nations have lifted the trophy (compared to four in rugby) the competitiveness is incomparable.

Over the years Germany have been eliminated by Bulgaria (1994), Croatia (1998), South Korea (2018) and Japan this time.

Morocco accounted for Belgium, Spain and Portugal in Doha.

Argentina were ousted by Romania in 1994 and Sweden in 2002.

Adding another layer to Argentinian joy were the circumstances, as few teams have endured such a path to glory.

Their loss to Saudi Arabia on 23 November — ranked as the biggest upset in Cup history — left them on a tightrope.

A tense tight game against Mexico, another battle with Poland, pushed harder than expected by Australia, giving up the lead with the last kick of the match against the Netherlands, before progressing via penalties.

The South Americans had to play full throttle in every match — unlike most other big teams who rested players on the way — only able to relax in the last 20 minutes of the semifinal against Croatia.

Underpinning everything, there was the pressure created by the Lionel Messi factor.

The thought Argentina had to win to cement his legacy was both a huge inspiration and a massive burden.

And on paper, Argentina didn’t have the best squad.

Brazil had more stars, England had bigger names and more experience, France had a better XI, Portugal had more attacking talent.

But Argentina were a true team; unified, determined, cohesive and streetwise. There were tactically flexible, brave and resilient, with every player performing their role and some playing way above expectations, and they improved with every match.

And they were prepared to suffer, knowing that the greatest glory often only comes through adversity.