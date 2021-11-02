Melbourne Cup: Rotorua's Bill Pomare, Ocean Billy and a once-in-a-lifetime race

Suzi and Bill Pomare, in green, and friends watch Ocean Billy race the Melbourne Cup. Photo / Andrew Warner

Suzi and Bill Pomare, in green, and friends watch Ocean Billy race the Melbourne Cup. Photo / Andrew Warner

Retirement seems to be the last thing on Rotorua horse trainer Bill Pomare's mind after watching the horse he co-owns and trains, Ocean Billy, race the Melbourne Cup.

Ocean Billy did not take the win - that went to Kiwi horse Verry Elleegant ridden by New Zealand jockey James McDonald - but it was a thrilling race nonetheless for the crowd of family and friends gathered at the home of Bill and wife Suzi in Rotorua.

They cheered as the race began and were glued to the screen as it ended, awaiting Ocean Billy's final placement.

Pomare told the Rotorua Daily Post he was disappointed but fine with the result.

He congratulated the trainers of Verry Elleegant, who he knew personally.

While it was Pomare and Ocean Billy's first Melbourne Cup, the trainer was not ready to say it would be his last despite years of rumblings about retirement.

Pomare said he was considering trying for the Melbourne Cup again next year.

"I could only dream and hope that maybe [Ocean Billy] could lift himself up to what he needs to be to compete with those horses. Probably next year."

Bill and Suzi, who trains and rides Ocean Billy, watched the race dressed in green jockey silks.

Green and red balloons and streamers adorn their home and friends and family joined them, dressed in style for the Melbourne Cup.

Before the race, Pomare told the Rotorua Daily Post someone had placed a large bet on Ocean Billy, and that person was in line to win $1 million.

Family and friends gather at Bill and Suzi Pomare's Rotorua home to watch Ocean Billy race the Melbourne Cup. Photo / Andrew Warner

He said, win or lose, he was glad to reach this point.

Pomare, who has owned, bred and trained horses for more than 30 years and this is his first shot at the Melbourne Cup.

Pomare has been "making rumblings" about retirement as long as 10 years ago but success with horses such as Ocean Billy, who triumphed in the Waikato and Auckland Cups, has kept him going.

But number 8 Ocean Billy was not an obvious star, at first.

In Ocean Billy's first race with other horses, he came in last by about 150m.

In a previous article, Pomare said he thought he had a slow horse on his hands and took him to the markets. Unable to sell, Pomare persisted with Ocean Billy and is reaping the success of the horse now with a shot at the Melbourne Cup.

"This is the pinnacle," he said.

Ocean Billy races away with the Auckland Cup in October. Photo / Trish Dunell

Pomare is still coming to terms at making it to the big race with Ocean Billy. If the horse finishes in the top 10, he earns Pomare A$160,000 which pays for the entire trip.

Pomare and wife Suzi considered travelling to Australia for the race but decided to stay home due to Covid-19 lockdowns and minimal chances of securing an MIQ spot on return. Ocean Billy was transferred to expat New Zealand trainer Chris Waller.

Earlier today, Pomare was honoured at the Four Winds Tavern which was decked out with green balloons and a massive hand-made rosette as tribute to the trainer and his horse.

Pomare said Ocean Billy was capable of "the big one".

"He will run hard and will not let you down. And he's paying good money."

Pomare said ideally he would have preferred his horse to have had a few runs in Australia, get climatised, come home, and then go back for the Melbourne Cup but he was confident Waller had left no stone unturned and Ocean Billy will give it his best shot.

Four Winds owner Marama Morrison said she'd never met Pomare before but she thought it was a great idea to get into the spirit of the occasion and decorate the bar in his honour

"He is such a beautiful man and a beautiful town ... Why not do something happy and this is absolutely worth celebrating."

The Pomares are hosting a party at home with a hangi for friends and family.

In a previous article, Pomare said he was "pretty laid back".

"Even with the Auckland Cup, the excitement was immediate but it was pretty laid back after that. I don't get nervous because what will be, will be."

Ocean Billy comes from a strong sprinting family, his mother Cool Storm won races over 100m and 1200m but anything further than that was beyond her. Her mother's wins came from 800m to 1600m.





Ocean Billy

Ocean Billy is a 6yo chestnut gelding (male) from New Zealand trained by Bill Pomare and Chris Waller, who is based at Rosehill. He is sired by the stallion Ocean Park out of the dam Cool Storm.

Ocean Billy has won at Group One level and has amassed $547,720 in career earnings and is regarded as an elite class of racehorse.

If punters have backed Ocean Billy throughout his career they will have achieved a 876 per cent return on investment.

