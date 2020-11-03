Melbourne Cup 2020: Twilight Payment makes it seven Cups for owner Lloyd Williams

Twilight Payment has won the Melbourne Cup.

The Joseph O'Brien-trained international with new father Jye McNeil aboard has saluted in Australia's greatest race, earning the Irish trainer his second Melbourne Cup.

Internationals Tiger Moth and Prince of Arran rounded out the top three after Twilight Payment — a $27.20 shot with bookmakers — led from start to finish.

International Anthony Van Dyck broke down with 500m remaining in the race.

Ridden a treat by jockey McNeil, Twilight Payment was too strong for Tiger Moth and Prince Of Arran in a thrilling finish of what many have claimed to be the best-assembled field in recent memory.

Jye Mcneil riding Twilight Payment celebrates winning. Photo / Getty

Surprise Baby, a $5000 buy and trained by Paul Preusker, was heavily backed favouritism on the back of support for the best local hope.

Winning jockey McNeil said: "There's too many emotions... It's a very big moment... Jess and the boy, Oakley, will be watching from home today, and unfortunately they couldn't be here... But I'm sure them, along with a lot of people, will be very proud.

'To be able to get the opportunity from the Williams family to partner Twilight Payment today - not only them, but also Joseph O'Brien, who's done a fantastic job preparing him... Yeah, it's very overwhelming."

Asked about his message to his newborn son: 'If he follows in my footsteps, obviously if you work hard, you can achieve your lifelong goals. This has been one of mine since Day 1.'

McNeil again: ' I've got goose bumps. First and foremost, I'd like to thank Joseph O'Brien, Mr Williams, and the whole family for the opportunity today. I'm absolutely stoked I could pull it off."