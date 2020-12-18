Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Meet Olivia Ray: The Kiwi cyclist set to take on the world

5 minutes to read

Olivia Ray. Photo / Patrick Daly

Cheree Kinnear
By:

Cheree Kinnear is a sports reporter for NZME

Remember the name Olivia Ray.

The cyclist from Auckland is on track to becoming a big-shot international racer — and she wants people to know it.

"I want people to think 'this chick from

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.