Meet Olivia Ray: The Kiwi cyclist set to take on the world

Olivia Ray. Photo / Patrick Daly

Remember the name Olivia Ray.

The cyclist from Auckland is on track to becoming a big-shot international racer — and she wants people to know it.

"I want people to think 'this chick from New Zealand, she can sprint, she's strong, we'll keep an eye on her'," she says. "I want to be noticed, that's the best way to sum it up."

It isn't a big request from the 22-year-old, who has her first professional contract already lined up for 2021. After three years of racing and studying in the United States on a scholarship, Ray has been signed by American road racing team Rally Cycling.

Receiving the news of her 2021 offer via email in October, Ray says it came as a shock.

"It was unexpected. I had dreamed of it but I never expected it to actually happen. I'm still kind of floating — it feels really surreal.

"It's a very difficult sport, very demanding, and the opportunities are few and far between, so a lot of people say 'it's not going to happen' and 'give up' but I was going to keep going until I couldn't any more until I had an opportunity like this."

Relocating to the US aged just 19 in 2017, Ray admits feeling out of her depth the first few months.

She hadn't finished her final year of school and was completing a one-year diploma in applied sport when the opportunity came knocking.

Olivia Ray at the finish line of the USA National Championships. Photo / Weldon Weaver

A couple of years on, and Ray now dominates the scene, with 14 US collegiate titles, including the 2019 US Cycling Collegiate Road Nationals, Gateway Cup and 2020 Tour of the Southern Highlands.

Abruptly returning to New Zealand in March after the Covid-19 pandemic shut her university and pushed her semester online, Ray has spent the past few months reconnecting with the Kiwi cycling community.

She won the national criterium championships in Christchurch last month — an inner-city multi-lap street race contested by New Zealand's top cyclists.

"It's basically like NASCAR for bikes," Ray laughs, before admitting nerves almost got the better of her.

Olivia Ray on the podium at the USA National Championships. Photo / Weldon Weaver

"I was freaking out, shaking, it's just another race, but at the same time, it holds a lot of importance and I really wanted to do well and show people back in the States that what I've been doing over the past couple of years has really paid off."

Cycling wasn't Ray's first love when it came to sport. A keen dancer in ballet, tap and jazz growing up, she turned her attention to bikes only in high school, following in the tread of older brother Alex.

But a tragic accident almost changed everything. While preparing to ride in the 2016 Tour of Southland, Alex was left fighting for his life after a collision with a car.

He suffered collapsed lungs, 28 breaks in his ribs, a broken clavicle, dislocated jaw, fractures around the right eye socket, cracked pelvis, six damaged vertebrae, deep cuts to the face and neck, and two broken teeth. He was placed in an induced coma and stayed in critical care for eight days.

Stuck in the US at the time, Ray says it was tough not being by her parents' side when things looked grim.

Alex Ray with his mother Tracey at Auckland Hospital after the crash. Photo / Dean Purcell

"Those three months where he was in rehab and trying to learn to walk again was stressful," she says. "Although they downplay it, it was very stressful for them.

"Having a son in a hospital bed not breathing on his own is horrible for anyone."

Alex made a full physical recovery, and apart from minor struggles with his speech, was able to return to life as normal.

Ray says the crash never put her off riding, nor did her parents waver in their support of her endeavours, but it's made her more vigilant on and off her bike.

"Every so often, it'll pop into my head, and I do get a little anxious riding. I'm always looking over my shoulders more and thinking two steps ahead of other drivers," she says. "It almost changed how I drive more than how I ride.

"It makes you think that in the matter of a few seconds, you can end someone's life. Car versus bike, the car will always win."

Ray is enjoying her final few months in New Zealand before jetting back to the US to return to campus life and start her contract with Rally.

Should all go to plan, she'll travel with the team to compete in some of the biggest races across the US and Europe.

Photo / Patrick Daly

Ray hopes the one-year contract will take her riding to new heights and become a springboard for more opportunities in future.

And help her get noticed.

"I'm hoping I can prove that they made the right choice in picking me and be the pathway to bigger things," she says.

"It's not necessarily about winning — in cycling, you can't always win — and so I would hope that I'm able to turn some heads, make people see I have the skill and what it takes to be the best."