Tiger Woods fought back to easily make the cut after a rocky start. Photo / AP

Tiger Woods' unbelievable comeback at the Masters continues.

Woods had an up-and-down day but managed to post a two-over 74 in his second round to stay in the mix for the weekend at Augusta National.

Woods, who shot 71 in his opening round on his comeback from injuries suffered in a car crash, faltered early in the second round but managed to rebound on the back nine to finish two rounds at one-over 145.

Woods bogeyed four of his first five holes to make the turn at 39. But he birdied the 10th hole from short range and made two more birdies coming in to offset two bogeys.

Tiger Woods watches his shot out of a bunker on the first hole during the second round at the Masters. Photo / AP

That was good enough to make the cut, though Woods is nine shots off the lead held by Scottie Scheffler. He was in a tie for 19th.

Scheffler left a birdie putt short on the final hole but still shot a five-under 67 to take a five-shot lead into the weekend.

The world's number one player bogeyed two of his first three holes but did little else wrong to finish 36 holes at eight-under 136. Charl Swartzel, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for second at three-under.

The five-shot margin ties the biggest 36-hole lead at the Masters. Four others had the same lead and all went on to win, including Jordan Spieth in 2015.

Scottie Scheffler is the runaway leader after two rounds of the Masters. Photo / AP

Playing in just his third Masters, Scheffler conquered Augusta National on a day when the average score was 74.6. He made seven birdies on the last 15 holes after opening with a bogey on No 1 and adding another on the third hole.

His play continues a remarkable year that has seen him climb to the number one ranking. Scheffler won this year in Phoenix, then took the Arnold Palmer Invitational before winning the Match Play tournament last month.