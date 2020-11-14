Masters 2020: Dustin Johnson take three-shot lead early in third round

Dustin Johnson tees off on the seventh hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Top-ranked Dustin Johnson went four-under par in the first four holes to seize a three-stroke lead early in the third round of the Masters, pulling away from an elite field at Augusta National.

The 36-year-old American, who grew up only an hour's drive from the course, unleashed his best to any major round in his career to stand on 14-under par for the tournament.

Johnson made a tap-in eagle at the par-5 second, curled in a six-footer for birdie at the third and made a long birdie putt at the fourth to seize command.

Third-ranked American Justin Thomas sat second at 11-under, while South Korea's Im Sung-jae, Spain's second-ranked Jon Rahm and Mexico's Abraham Ancer shared third on 10-under.

Johnson is trying to become the first top-ranked golfer to win the Masters since Tiger Woods in 2002.

Defending champion Woods, who began the third round four strokes off the pace, opened with seven pars before taking a bogey at the par-5 eighth, finding trees to the left and rough to the right.

Woods, a 15-time major winner, seeks a sixth green jacket to equal the record set by Jack Nicklaus. The former world number one had matched his best Masters start with a 68.

Woods, who turns 45 next month, also chases an 83rd career PGA Tour victory to break the record he shares with Sam Snead.

Nine golfers shared the lead at one stage as Augusta National's notorious undulating greens became dryer and faster, setting an epic stage for a shootout.

Fifth-ranked Rory McIlroy, needing only a green jacket to complete a career Grand Slam, was making a charge.

The four-time major winner birdied the second and began a run of three birdies in a row at the eighth to reach 7-under before a futher birdie took him to within five of the lead.

A Masters victory would put McIlroy in a select group to win all four majors in a career, including Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen.

Dustin Johnson waves after putting on the 10th hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Rahm, chasing his first major title, birdied the par-4 third while Thomas, the 2017 PGA Championship winner, birdied the second to stay on Johnson's heels.

They were level with Johnson, Ancer and Australian Cameron Smith on 135 after 36 holes, the first time the world's three top-ranked players shared the lead after any major round.

Im birdied the second and third to join the 10-under pack while Ancer birdied the third.

US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau, who many feared would overwhelm Augusta National with his power-driving game, struggled to make the record-low Masters cup of par 144 on the number.

Sixth-ranked DeChambeau, who tested negative for Covid-19 Friday after feeling dizzy on the course, opened on the back nine with a birdie but made a bogey at the par-4 14th.

Earlier, Smith had surged into contention after a stunning three-hole blitz on the back nine in the second round at Augusta.

Smith was in a four-way tie for the lead after shooting a 4-under 68 which included an eagle on the 15th hole and birdies on 16 and 17 to reach 9-under par 135 at the halfway mark.

"It was a very up and down round, a little bit scrappy," Smith said.

"But hung there and at the end, it was brilliant."

Johnson was one of several players who had to complete his opening round on Friday local time because of inclement weather, sinking a five-foot birdie putt at the 18th.

"I like my position going into the weekend," Johnson said.

"Conditions are going to stay relatively the same. You are going to have to stay aggressive. You have to keep shooting well."