Anthony Seibold having a snooze at Maccas. Photo / news.com.au

Manly coach Anthony Seibold said he was “not embarrassed” after he was caught on camera while asleep at a McDonald’s after a boozy session with mates.

The new Sea Eagles’ coach has his side flying high after three rounds, having won two and had a bye to sit second on the NRL ladder ahead of the clash against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

But a picture has been circulated showing Seibold slumped to one side having a snooze at 11pm the day after his side’s round 3 win over the Parramatta Eels.

Newscorp reported Seibold had brushed off the situation, saying “I’m not embarrassed but I own it”.

“I had some old boarding school mates in town staying at my place,” he said.

“I had the afternoon off after the Parramatta game and went out for a beer.

“We’d eventually had enough so on the way home we stopped to get something to eat.

“I think everyone has stopped at Maccas for a couple of Big Macs after a night out with mates.

“That’s what happened. We were home by 11.30pm.”

Sea Eagles CEO Tony Mestrov admitted it wasn’t an ideal situation but backed his coach.

“I’ve spoken to Seibs about it,” Mestrov said.

“We had the weekend off and some old mates in town.

“It’s hardly a scandal. No harm was caused whatsoever.

“Coaches and players have got to have a life too.”

The Sea Eagles have had a brilliant start to the 2023 NRL season, winning the $100,000 prize for the best of the pre-season, as well as going undefeated to kick off the season.

It comes after a tumultuous end to the 2022 season after the Pride jersey scandal appeared to leave the club at breaking point and saw former coach Des Hasler was moved on.