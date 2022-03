Dejected Warriors players at the end of their opening match against the Dragons. Photosport

Chris Key is joined with Dai Henwood and Ben Hurley for the highly anticipated return of New Zealand's Number 1 NRL podcast Mad Monday! Released on a Tuesday.

The guys discuss all of the ups and downs after a crazy first round which unfortunately included a Warriors' loss.

Plus, your favourite segments 'Hurley's Heroes' & 'Dai Henwood - Off The Back Fence' are back, alongside a cracking preview of the second round of the greatest Rugba League comp on earth!