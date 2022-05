Eliesa Katoa reacts post-game to the latest defeat to the St George Dragons. Photosport

Dai Henwood and Joel Harrison join Chris Key for another episode of The ACC's Mad Monday!

This week, the guys question how the Warriors are so unfit and Dai gets all choked up, literally, as he comes 'Off The Back Fence' making statements that are going to be quite hard to come back from...

The Alternative Commentary Collective presents… Mad Monday – An NRL Podcast out every Tuesday featuring Ben Hurley, Dai Henwood & Chris Key