Ryan Matterson of the Blues is tackled Jeremiah Nanai of the Maroons during game one of the 2022 State of Origin series. Photo / Getty

Ryan Matterson of the Blues is tackled Jeremiah Nanai of the Maroons during game one of the 2022 State of Origin series. Photo / Getty

Ben Hurley joins Dai Henwood for another episode of the ACC's Mad Monday Podcast.

This week the guys recap Round 15 and look ahead at a big weekend of Origin and International Rugby League.

The Alternative Commentary Collective presents… Mad Monday – An NRL Podcast out every Tuesday featuring Ben Hurley, Dai Henwood & Chris Key.