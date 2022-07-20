The judge said the summary of violent offending by social cricketer William Campbell spoke for itself. Photo / Otago Daily Times

A "bully" banned from cricket for more than three years after attacking opponents will be on a curfew for the next four months.

William John Campbell, 40, pleaded guilty to the two assaults and was sentenced to nine months' supervision and 60 hours' community work before the Dunedin District Court in May last year.

"I thought that was an incredibly light sentence," Judge Jim Large said yesterday.

The man completed only two hours of community work, resulting in an application by Probation to have him re-sentenced.

The court previously heard Campbell had a note from his doctor outlining his issues with anxiety and stress.

Judge Large yesterday imposed four months' community detention — a 7pm-7am curfew at a Caversham address — and remitted nearly $10,000 of fines.

He noted Campbell had 11 convictions for assaults, nearly 20 for threatening behaviour and associated charges, and numerous sentence breaches.

"I wonder whether you fit into the category of people called bullies," he said. "That summary [of facts] speaks for itself."

Campbell was wicket-keeping for his team, the "Mad Magpies", when the incident at Bayfield Park took place.

He argued with an umpire — a member of the opposing team — over a wide call and continued his tirade as others on the field tried to calm him.

He confronted the 53-year-old victim and demanded they "sort the matter out, here and now".

A second victim, who was batting at the time, stepped in and told the defendant to get on with the game. He responded by shoving him in the face, then punching the umpire in the head.

The game was abandoned and police were called.

The Otago Cricket Association stood Campbell down for three-and-a-half years but backdated it to when the violence took place, meaning he may be back on the field in two years.

The association confirmed Campbell had refused to participate at any stage of the disciplinary process.