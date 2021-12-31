Live updates: Black Caps v Bangladesh, first test

New Zealand's opening batsman Tom Latham captains the side in Mount Maunganui. Photosport

Live updates of the first cricket test between the Black Caps and Bangladesh at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

First test preview:

The world test champions finally get to play on home soil after the famous victory over India in Southampton last year. The Black Caps open the summer, which will include series against Australia, South Africa and Netherlands, with a two test series against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh have played nine tests in New Zealand since 2001 and have lost all nine, five by an innings.

The Black Caps begin their home season without captain Kane Williamson who is resting his constant elbow injury while Ajaz Patel, who became just the third player in the history of cricket to take 10 wickets in a test innings, missed out on the squad altogether with a pace lineup and all-rounder Rachin Ravindra favoured as a possible spin option.

Devon Conway returns to the test lineup after missing the series in India after breaking his hand at the T20 World Cup while Neil Wagner is set play after missing selection in India.

Ross Taylor is kicking off a farewell tour that will bring down the curtain on one of the great New Zealand cricket careers.

Taylor, without a test century since 2019, might indeed be quietly pleased it was Bangladesh who received an invitation to his New Year's bash.

The 37-year-old averages 53.9 in nine tests against the Tigers, the second-highest mark of any opposition.

Bangladesh have never won in New Zealand and have beaten only Zimbabwe in their last 14 tests. They will also be attempting to snap those daunting streaks without talismanic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Schedule:

New Zealand v Bangladesh, from 11am, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Teams:

Black Caps XI: 1 Tom Latham (c), 2 Will Young, 3 Devon Conway, 4 Ross Taylor, 5 Henry Nicholls, 6 Tom Blundell (wk), 7 Rachin Ravindra, 8 Kyle Jamieson, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Neil Wagner, 11 Trent Boult.

Bangladesh XI: 1 Shadman Islam, 2 Mahmudul Hasan Joy, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Mominul Haque (c), 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Liton Das (wk), 7 Yasir Ali, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Ebadot Hossain, 11 Shoriful Islam.

Form

Last five matches:

New Zealand DWWDL

Bangladesh DLWLL

Last test series against each other:

Bangladesh last toured in February/March 2019 with New Zealand dominating the two tests plated. In the opening match in Hamilton, the Black Caps made 715/6 declared with Kane Williamson (200*), Tom Latham (161) and Jeet Raval (131) leading the way. Tamim Iqbal scored 129 in the first innings while Soumya Sarkar (149) and Mahmudullah (146) scored big in their second knock but the tourists still lost by an innings and 52 runs.

In the second test at the Basin Reserve, Ross Taylor scored his third double ton (200) and Neil Wagner took nine wickets for the match as the Black Caps earned another innings victory. The third test was cancelled following the Christchurch mosque attack.

Umpires:

Chris Gaffaney (NZ) and Chris Brown (NZ)

Odds (TAB):

New Zealand - $1.06

Draw - $8.80

Bangladesh - $21

World Test Championship points:

Both teams have only played two tests in the new seasons which runs from 2021 to 2023. Reigning champions New Zealand currently sit sixth on four points and a percentage of 16 percent, earned from the first test draw against India. Bangladesh have no points with two defeats. In a two-match series 24 points are up for grabs.

How to watch:

The Herald will provide live updates at nzherald.co.nz/sport. The game will be broadcast and streamed live on Spark Sport and the Spark Sport app.