Live updates: America's Cup challengers face off in Prada Cup press conference

The America's Cup challengers face off in the opening press conference ahead of the Prada Cup which begins tomorrow.

Meanwhile...here's all you need to know ahead of the Prada Cup.

After months of drama, controversy and preparation, racing for the America's Cup is finally set to kickoff with the start of the Prada Cup.

Organised by the Challenger of Record, the Prada Cup Challenger Selection Series will be held in Auckland throughout January and February 2021 to determine which of the three challengers - Luna Rossa, Ineos Team UK and American Magic - will take on the defenders Team New Zealand in the 36th America's Cup Match starting on March 6.

The Prada Cup will consist of four round robins of three races each, a seven-race semifinal and a 13-race final between the two leading teams. Each win gets one point.

The highest ranked Challenger at the end of the round robins will be automatically qualified for the Prada Cup final.

The remaining two teams will then race in a seven-race semifinal and the first team who gets four points will qualify for the Prada Cup final.

The Prada Cup final will then determine the Challenger to face Team New Zealand in the America's Cup Match and the winner of the newly minted Prada Cup trophy.

American Magic will head into the Prada Cup as the bookies' favourites after a strong showing at the World Series in December, where they were the only team to beat Team New Zealand in an official race.

However, don't count out the Challenger of Record Luna Rossa who will bring plenty of nous and experience to the regatta.

Meanwhile, Ineos Team UK, who went without a win in the World Series, also seem to be heading in the right direction if this week's practice races were anything to go by.

SCHEDULES

There will be two races per day with the race window between 3pm and 5pm, with the exception of the final where the race window will be between 4pm and 6pm.

ODDS

TAB odds – Prada Cup winner:

American Magic – $1.75

Luna Rossa - $2.75

INEOS Team UK – $6

HOW TO WATCH AND STREAM

The Herald will have live updates on nzherald.co.nz/sport while you can listen to live commentary on Gold AM and iHeartRadio.

America's Cup coverage is free-to-air on TVNZ. You can also stream the action live or on-demand on TVNZ.co.nz or on the America's Cup YouTube channel.

If you're in Auckland, you can also head down to the America's Cup Race Village at the Viaduct Marina, where there will be a stage and big screens to watch the action. The village operates from 10am to 8pm on race days and can be accessed through the main entrance at the beginning of Hobson Wharf.

There are also many options to view the action live around Auckland's waterfront. Here are the best spots to watch the action.

Race officials will determine which course will be used on each racing day.

Heading into the Cup racing?

• Be aware that traffic will be busy, and parking will be very limited.

• Give yourself plenty of time and think about catching a ferry, train or bus instead.

• Make sure your AT HOP card is in your pocket. It's the best way to ride to the Cup.

• For more ways to enjoy race day, visit at.govt.nz/americascup.