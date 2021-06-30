Live updates: All Blacks team naming to face Tonga

Back Caps glory, cycling pile up and more in this week’s Focus Sport Top Five. Video / NZ Herald

Back Caps glory, cycling pile up and more in this week’s Focus Sport Top Five. Video / NZ Herald

All Blacks coach Ian Foster names his first side for 2021 season to face Tonga on Saturday.

A 36-man squad for the upcoming three tests was first revealed two weeks ago which included four bolters in Highlanders prop Ethan de Groot, Crusaders loose forward Ethan Blackadder, Blues halfback Finlay Christie, and Chiefs midfielder Quinn Tupaea.

The squad also sees the return of 2019 All Blacks loose forward Luke Jacobson and prop Angus Ta'avao, midfielders David Havili, who last played for the national side in 2017, Braydon Ennor, and lock Brodie Retallick, who recently returned from a playing stint in Japan.

Foster will today cut that squad to a 23-man playing squad.

'Ikale Tahi Tonga named 13 debutants in their squad yesterday.

Toulon halfback Sonatane Takulua will captain the side at Mt Smart Stadium in Tonga's seventh ever test against New Zealand, third outside of a Rugby World Cup.

The Tonga side features an all-new loose forward trio in Mateaki Kafatolu, Solomone Funaki and Sione Tu'ipolotu with former Highlanders captain Nasi Manu named on the bench.

The midfield combination of Nikolai Foliaki and North Harbour's Fine Inisi will also be playing their first tests.

For Tonga, their focus is on the two-test 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifying series against Manu Samoa in the two weekends following Saturday's test.