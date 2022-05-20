Bryn Hall of the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

All the action as the Crusaders take on the Fijian Drua in Super Rugby Pacific.

Notable sports psychologists have come to Scott Barrett's aid as he fights his way back from a lengthy suspension.

The All Blacks forward and Crusaders captain returns against the Fijian Drua tonight, after a four-week stand down for a dangerous hit on Blues prop Alex Hodgman.

Barrett - who was sent off as the Blues broke their long drought in Christchurch - has been shifted from lock to flanker by coach Scott Robertson and will be dealing with other adjustments as well.

Renowned All Blacks mental skills coaches Gilbert Enoka and Ceri Evans have helped Barrett rebuild, while he has done some special work with Crusaders assistant coach Tamati Ellison.

"I love touring, it was tough watching from afar, especially losing against the Waratahs," Barrett said.

"I've sorted a few of my own things out, with tackle technique, building confidence back up. With something like that you can internalise it, over-analyse things, which I naturally can do.

"Gilbert Enoka and Ceri Evans reached out and I leant on them, naturally. They broke down the issue itself, helped step out any processes, so I don't fall into the foul play trap in future.

"There was a lot of technical as well, doing some coaching stuff with Tamati. Those things have helped build my confidence back up.

"I'm two metres tall, so lowering my body height, the ball carriers are adjusting late so I need to pick up on those cues as a tackler, having the arms ready, little habits at training like having my hands up all the time."

The Crusaders will be expected to score a big victory on home soil against the battling Fijian side, despite resting Richie Mo'unga, Pablo Matera and Will Jordan.

Barrett said the Drua had shown promise though, almost beating the Highlanders and pushing other good teams for an hour.

The Crusaders are trying to ignore the bonus point factor as they seek home advantage in the top-eight finals, sitting third on 43 points, behind the Brumbies on a tiebreaker and seven points behind the Blues. They should be assured of a top-three spot however, with the fourth-place Chiefs seven points in arrears.

"Since having the crowds back you have the energy of home support and that will make all the difference come finals," Barrett said.

"First and foremost we've got to focus on the win."

Crusaders v Drua

Friday, 7.05pm, Christchurch

Crusaders: Chay Fihaki, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Fergus Burke, Bryn Hall, Ethan Blackadder, Tom Christie, Scott Barrett (c), Sam Whitelock, Zach Gallagher, Fletcher Newell, Ricky Jackson, Finlay Brewis.

Reserves: Shilo Klein, Tamaiti Williams, Oli Jager, Dominic Gardiner, Corey Kellow, Mitch Drummond, Simon Hickey, George Bridge.