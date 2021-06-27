Live State of Origin II updates: Queensland v New South Wales

Nathan Cleary of New South Wales makes a break against Queensland. Photo / Getty

All the action from State of Origin II between Queensland and New South Wales.

Ronaldo Mulitalo was banned from playing in tonight's second State of Origin game after being ruled ineligible to play for Queensland.

The winger was brought into the starting side yesterday as a replacement for injured Warriors fullback Reece Walsh but the Blues questioned his eligibility.

"We have been alerted to some concerns around the eligibility of Ronaldo Mulitalo as a result of a story which appeared on the QRL website," NSWRL's Dave Trodden told The Courier Mail.

"As a consequence of this issue, we have made an inquiry with the NRL as to the status of Ronaldo's eligibility and we are awaiting from a response from them."

Mulitalo was born in New Zealand and reportedly lived there until he was nearly 14. Revised Origin edibility rules approved in 2012 meant players needed to have resided in either NSW or Queensland before their 13th birthday to be able to compete in Origin.

Mulitalo has represented Queensland at Under-18 and Under-20 level but The Daily Telegraph reports he should not have been allowed to given his personal circumstances.

Brisbane Broncos winger Xavier Coates is an option to replace Mulitalo on the wing, after Valentine Holmes was moved from the flank to fullback to cover for injured teenager Walsh.

Channel 7 rugby league reporter Chris Garry tweeted: "I understand there's rules but how it got this far is ridiculous. Really feel for @MulitaloRonaldo today. One of the most passionate players in NRL."

Daily Telegraph rugby league writer David Riccio called it a "farcical situation" while sports journalist Mark Gottlieb added: "A bloke who has played for Queensland in under 18s and under 20s but the powers that be wait until the day of a #stateoforigin game that he's about to play before deciding he's not eligible for Queensland's senior team. The administration of rugby league is a joke.

"Arguing a hard and fast rule like that should deny someone who was a child when they moved to Queensland and has played in every level of qld footy is ridiculous."