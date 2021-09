Ardie Savea, left, makes his debut as All Blacks captain tonight. Photo: Brett Phibbs / Photosport

It's been a fraught road for the All Blacks to get to Perth: it was on, it was off, it was on again; the squad's missing five of its star players. Tonight's third and final Bledisloe test is one to watch - not least because it's Ardie Savea's first time acting as All Black skipper. Herald sports journalist Liam Napier's keen for a pre-game chat between 5-5.30pm - get your questions and comments rolling in now.

If you're reading this on our app - click the speech bubble at the top of your screen.