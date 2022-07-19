Live Q&A: What next for the beleaguered All Blacks? Chris Rattue answers your questions
Quick Read
All Blacks captain Sam Cane with his dejected players after their series loss to Ireland. Photo / Mark Mitchell
NZ Herald
Many, many column inches have been written about the All Blacks' home test loss to the Irish. They can be summarised like this: the boys have lost their mojo.
A whole nation of armchair criticshave intense feelings about who's to blame. Coach Ian Foster has come in for a drubbing. Likewise the wise heads at NZ Rugby who gave him his job in 2019. Captain Sam Cane is probably less than thrilled with his feedback.
But with Foster contracted until next year, the team due to fly to South Africa next week and the World Cup roaring up, there's no easy fix.