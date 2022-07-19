All Blacks captain Sam Cane with his dejected players after their series loss to Ireland. Photo / Mark Mitchell

All Blacks captain Sam Cane with his dejected players after their series loss to Ireland. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Many, many column inches have been written about the All Blacks' home test loss to the Irish. They can be summarised like this: the boys have lost their mojo.

A whole nation of armchair critics have intense feelings about who's to blame. Coach Ian Foster has come in for a drubbing. Likewise the wise heads at NZ Rugby who gave him his job in 2019. Captain Sam Cane is probably less than thrilled with his feedback.

But with Foster contracted until next year, the team due to fly to South Africa next week and the World Cup roaring up, there's no easy fix.

So where to from here? Fire the lot of them, take the financial hit and start again? Keep calm and carry on? Pretend the whole thing didn't happen and adopt ultimate frisbee as the national sport?

We asked sports writer Chris Rattue to swing by for a Q&A with Premium subscribers this morning.

• Ask Chris a question or have your say in the comments section below (but please stick to our very reasonable House Rules). Chris will join the chat at about 9am.