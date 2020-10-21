Live netball updates: Silver Ferns v New Zealand A

Live updates of the clash between the Silver Ferns and New Zealand A.

Teenage Northern Mystics goalshooter Grace Nweke is the only new face in the Silver Ferns squad.

Coach Dame Noeline Taurua said competition for places in the national team had been "quite fierce" during the second national training camp in Wellington.

Nweke is a Silver Ferns development squad player who will make the step up for the series which starts tomorrow night. She is joined in the shooting circle by Monica Falkner who is making a return from an ACL injury.

The Silver Ferns and New Zealand A had been training together in a move that Taurua said would strengthen the respective programmes.

NZA will carry a core squad of 11 players with the three players not included in each Silver Ferns match to get game time with NZA.

The side is coached by Marianne Delaney-Hoshek and assistant coach Gail Parata.

Taurua said this strategy was about building depth.

"We need to leverage off each other and put ourselves under pressure so we can showcase the best possible product out on court," Taurua said.

New Zealand Emerging Talent Selectors and head coach Yvette McCausland-Durie have also named the NZU21 team for the series.

With the experience of eight 2021 contracted ANZ Premiership players including Georgie Edgecombe, Taneisha Fifita, Paris Lokotui, Parris Mason, Tiana Metuarau, Renee Savai'inaea, Saviour Tui, Khiarna Williams, the team is brimming with variation, speed and versatility.

Nweke and midcourters Maddy Gordon and Tayla Earle are eligible for the NZU21 team but will be with the Silver Ferns and NZA squads during the series.

The series will be a part of the NZU21 squad's build-up towards next year's Netball World Youth Cup where they are aiming to win a third straight world title.

Squad members not selected for the four-team series remain in contention for the Netball World Youth Cup and will have the chance to play against England ahead of their series against the Silver Ferns.

"We've seen such a depth in the competition for places in the team which I think is a nod towards both the ANZ Premiership and Beko Netball League and what they have provided in terms of performance pathways for our athletes," McCausland-Durie said.

Silver Ferns Shooters: Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Monica Falkner, Grace Nweke, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Maia Wilson.

Midcourters: Gina Crampton, Claire Kersten, Kimiora Poi, Shannon Saunders, Sam Sinclair, Whitney Souness.

Defenders: Karin Burger, Sulu Fitzpatrick, Kelly Jury, Jane Watson.

Unavailable for selection due to injury: Katrina Rore, Bailey Mes, Temalisi Fakahakotou.