Live Mitre 10 Cup rugby updates: Hawke's Bay v Northland, Championship final

All the action as Hawke's Bay take on Northland in the Mitre 10 Cup Championship final.

A straight swap at first five is the only change to the Hawke's Bay Magpies' starting lineup for their Mitre 10 Cup Championship final against Northland on Friday.

Lincoln McClutchie will wear the number 10 jersey that has belonged to Caleb Makene over the last four matches, after an exceptional 50 minutes off the bench against Taranaki last week.

Makene is fit enough to make the bench, after leaving the field with a cut lip that needed stitching 30 minutes into the 59-23 win.

"Just to allow him to heal, we've taken him out of contact in training," Magpies head coach Mark Ozich said.

Starting McClutchie would retain synergy and clarity of roles that the team has built all week in Makene's absence.

"They're both playing really well and they're both in form, so it's just the way it fell, really," Ozich said.

The only other change to the Magpies' playing 23 sees hooker Kianu Kereru-Symes come back onto the bench in place of Jacob Devery.

It is almost the same lineup that defeated the Taniwha 33-17 at McLean Park six weeks ago in Hawke's Bay's first defence of the Ranfurly Shield.

Openside flanker Brendon O'Connor is the main absentee through lingering symptoms from a head injury suffered against Wellington, however Solomone Funaki has been tremendous in his stead in the last two matches.

Hurricanes midfielder Danny Toala is left out for the third week in a row with in-form Samoan international pair Neria Fomai and Stacey Ili preferred in the centres and Ollie Sapsford covering them from the bench.

Hawke's Bay are heavy favourites for the match.

Ozich said despite starting as favourites, no one was getting ahead of themselves, especially since the players who were on board last year when the Magpies finished Championship runners-up to Bay of Plenty know what it is like to make a final, then lose.

"The guys have driven those standards this week themselves," he said.

- Hawke's Bay Today