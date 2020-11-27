Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: What would Jerome Kaino do? All Blacks in desperate need of new enforcer

5 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Martin Devlin weighs in on the All Blacks selection lined up to face Argentina on Saturday night.
Gregor Paul
By:

Sports writer

OPINION

There's a danger that in time, Ian Foster is going to morph into Captain Ahab, roaming the South Seas in search of his own Moby Dick.

The white whale in his story is the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.