Live cricket updates: White Ferns v England, second Twenty20

White Ferns' Katey Martin. Photo / Photosport

All the T20 cricket action between the White Ferns and England.

The White Ferns' resurgence has been short-lived.

After breaking their record 11-game ODI losing streak with an impressive win over England on Sunday, a change in format has seen the White Ferns slump back to a heavy defeat against the same foe.

Despite refreshing their side for the first of three Twenty20 clashes, the White Ferns' performance was familiar, being unable to set a competitive total when batting first, before England cruised to a seven-wicket win.

Only Katey Martin, with 36 off 32 balls, passed 15 for the White Ferns as they were bowled out for a meagre 96. Most egregiously, Martin was the only player to have a strike rate above 100, with opener Hayley Jensen's 13 off 20 balls the most counterproductive innings.

Despite Leigh Kasperek's 2-24 from four overs, and a direct-hit runout from Jess Kerr, England cruised to victory with seven wickets and four overs to spare.