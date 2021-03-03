Cricket: Black Caps v Australia - Mitchell Santner ruled out, self-isolating after Covid test

Mitchell Santner is self-isolating. Photo / Photosport

Black Caps all-rounder Mitchell Santner has been ruled out of tonight's third Twenty20 against Australia after reporting head-cold symptoms.

Santner, who was one of the stars of the Black Caps' victory in the second T20 with 4-31, is self-isolating as a precautionary measure while awaiting the results of a Covid-19 test.

It comes after the series was moved to Wellington due to Auckland's return to alert level 3 lockdown.

Wellington-based Adam Milne will join the team for the match at Sky Stadium, after the quick bowler had a strong campaign in Australia's Big Bash T20 competition.

Meanwhile, it was revealed Australian cricketers were already considering a boycott of the scheduled T20 game before it was moved to Wellington.

According to Australian media reports, Aussie spinner Ashton Agar said Covid-19 ramifications were testing the players' mental and physical state.

Australia's Mitchell Marsh walks off in the second Twenty20. Photo / Photosport

The Daily Telegraph said some state governments had classified Auckland as a "red zone" meaning automatic quarantine, with no exemptions possible, for people returning to Australia.

Agar said: "We have faith in cricket Australia and New Zealand Cricket that they have the players' physical and mental health in their best interest.

"They've made sure that they've looked after the players' mental and physical wellbeing and come to the right decision.

"Covid moves so quickly and we have to move with that.

"It's not the ideal situation…no one really likes the thought of quarantine.

"There's a lot of guys who have done up to six weeks of isolation and quarantine, maybe more, and they've got more coming up.

"Cricket doesn't stop throughout the year and with this situation, there seems to be a lot happening.

"We've had a briefing, management has kept us up to date. We have to look forward to the games that are coming up, and that's all we can do at this point in time."

New Zealand lead the series 2-0, with the three remaining games all to be played behind closed doors in Wellington which is under level 2 restrictions this week.