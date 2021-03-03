Live cricket updates: White Ferns v England, first Twenty20

Sophie Devine of New Zealand. Photo / Photosport

All the T20 cricket action between the White Ferns and England.

Record drought over

A record partnership ended the White Ferns' record losing streak in one-day internationals, days before the start of the T20 series.

A superb unbeaten 172-run stand between Amy Satterthwaite and Amelia Kerr carried the White Ferns to a seven-wicket win over England in the third and final ODI.

While a dead rubber after England won the first two ODIs, the impressive victory ended an 11-match losing run in the format, and will provide a much-needed confidence boost.

After the Ferns were let down by a lack of production from their star players – and their batting – in the first two contests, Satterthwaite and Kerr stepped up with brilliant performances.

Kerr started things with the ball after England chose to bat first, taking 4-42 and being assisted by sister Jess (2-27) and skipper Sophie Devine (2-26) as England collapsed.

From 115-1, with Tammy Beaumont and Heather Knight once again well set, England couldn't build a big total. While Beaumont carried her bat, possibly too slowly, with an unbeaten 88 from 113 balls, Knight departed for 60 off 82, and nobody that followed could pass 15 as the visitors were bowled out for 220 in the 48th over.

Usually, that total would be a relatively straightforward chase, but after their performances in the first two ODIs, it was a decent challenge for the White Ferns, and another limp display looked plausible after a poor start.

Natalie Dodd's international struggles continued with a disastrous three off 19 balls, and when Hayley Jensen and Sophie Devine also departed cheaply, the White Ferns were at 51-3 after 17 overs.

This time though, their key players produced a match-winning display. Satterthwaite became the third Fern to 4000 ODI runs on her way to her seventh century, with a top-class 119 not out off 128 balls, and Kerr continued her rise as an all-rounder with an unbeaten 88-ball 72.

The pair's partnership was a fourth-wicket record for New Zealand, and despite the asking rate nearing a run-a-ball with nine overs remaining, they eventually got home comfortably with 20 balls remaining to give the Ferns a much-needed boost.