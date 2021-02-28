Covid 19 coronavirus: More changes to sporting fixtures under levels 3 and 2

The White Ferns will host England in a three-match series at Sky Stadium. Photosport

Cricket, rugby and netball have all announced changes to upcoming fixtures following the move into alert level 3 in Auckland and level 2 around the rest of the country.

Wellington has replaced Bay Oval as the venue for the final Black Caps v Australia and White Ferns England T20 double-header on Sunday.

New Zealand Cricket has been forced to make the change because of logistical complications arising from the transfer of this Friday's second double-header from Auckland to Wellington.

The current alert level 2 protocols in Wellington mean all three double-headers – on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, will be played behind closed doors.

The Black Caps and Australia will square off in three Twenty20s at Sky Stadium in front of no fans. Photosport

Tickets purchased for matches affected by alert Level restrictions will automatically receive full refunds to the card or bank account number from which they were paid, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

The Black Caps currently lead the serious 2-0 after victories in front of sell out crowds in Christchurch and Dunedin.

Schedule change for Super Rugby

The Super Rugby Aotearoa round two clash between the Crusaders and Hurricanes has been moved a day in a bid to allow fans to attend the match in Christchurch on Sunday.

The match was originally scheduled for Saturday at Orangetheory Staidum. It will now kick off the following day at 4.35pm.

The new date would allow fans to attend the match, provided New Zealand's current COVID alert levels do not last more than their scheduled seven days, New Zealand Rugby said.

The Government moved Auckland to level 3 and the rest of New Zealand to level 2 on Sunday morning with the restrictions in place until Saturday, March 6.

Rugby Aotearoa matches will be played without crowds at level 2 starting with Friday's game between the Chiefs and Highlanders at Waikato Stadium.

"Nobody wants to play in an empty stadium and the opportunity to move the match 24 hours seems like the right thing to do for the Crusaders, their fans, and their players," NZR Head of Professional Rugby and Performance Chris Lendrum said.

Consideration had also been given to moving the Chiefs-Highlanders to Sunday afternoon, but on balance it was agreed only one of the two matches could be moved and that Christchurch was the preference.

Netball fixtures for Christchurch

Netball New Zealand has confirmed the Constellation Cup series between the Silver Ferns and Australian Diamonds will go ahead with all four tests played in Christchurch, closed to the general public.



The Silver Ferns and Diamonds will meet at Christchurch Arena on Tuesday and Wednesday this week as scheduled, but crowds for the Constellation Cup, played as part of the Cadbury Netball Series, will not be permitted due to the re-emergence of COVID-19 in the community and change of alert levels around the country.



The two tests which were to be played in Tauranga, on Saturday and Sunday, will now also be played in Christchurch to help minimise travel.



NNZ Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie said it was extremely disappointing to make these decisions in what continued to be challenging times.



"We are hugely disappointed for our netball fans who were looking forward to seeing the world champion Silver Ferns take on their biggest rivals, the world number one Diamonds," she said.



"Our sporting landscape has changed and we must adapt and change with it. However, the priority for us will however always be the safety and wellbeing of the athletes, fans and all of those involved in the Cadbury Netball Series.



"The change in alert levels means we must follow the Ministry of Health guidelines regarding mass gatherings, which does not allow us to play in front of a crowd."

America's Cup delayed

Yesterday it was announced the start of the America's Cup will be delayed.

The opening races between defender Team New Zealand and challenger Luna Rossa were scheduled to begin on Saturday March 6, with two more races on Sunday.

A statement said racing will not occur before at least the following Wednesday.