Live cricket updates: Black Caps v West Indies, first test at Seddon Park in Hamilton

One of New Zealand's unluckiest cricketers will finally make his international debut.

Will Young is set to make his test debut, with wicketkeeper BJ Watling ruled out of the first test against the West Indies in Hamilton due to a hamstring injury picked up in the domestic one-day Ford Trophy with Northern Districts.

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson confirmed that Young would make his debut at his pre-match press conference.

As first indicated yesterday by head coach Gary Stead, that means Young will open the batting, with Tom Blundell moving down the order and taking the wicketkeeping gloves in Watling's absence.

Young was set to make his debut against Bangladesh last year before the final test was called off following the Christchurch mosque attacks. He was on the verge of becoming a Black Caps regular in 2019, before suffering a shoulder injury during training camp in May, not long after receiving his first NZC contract. That kept him out of the World Cup squad to travel to England where he was set to act as batting cover, and saw the likes of Blundell and Glenn Phillips given test opportunities ahead of the 28-year-old.

Young made his return for Central Districts in January, ending a long seven month lay-off, and has been in stellar form early in the new domestic season, scoring an unbeaten 110 in the Plunket Shield against Northern Districts, before hitting 133 last week for New Zealand A against the West Indies in a four-day warm-up match.

Stead is happy with the state of the Black Caps' depth which allows players like Young to slot in to the team.

"I think Will's scored four of five A centuries now in the last couple of years, Devon [Conway]'s obviously done what he's done in domestic cricket and put a lot of runs on the board as well," he says.

"It's not only the batting places, I think the bowling places as well – the emergence of Kyle Jamieson and we've all seen Lockie's [Ferguson] pace, and Matt Henry's on the sideline as well.

"It's really healthy for us we have that competition for places and I think if we do have injuries, some replacements that can step straight into the test side."

The Black Caps come into the test series after having claimed the Twenty20 series against the West Indies 2-0, though Stead knows there is no relevance to be gleaned from that result when projecting to the first test which starts at Seddon Park in Hamilton tomorrow.

"I think it's a fresh start. Very close to none of the [West Indies] players there are actually here now, only two.

"We gave the guys the chance to get home and freshen up – [to] prepare as well as they can.

"I know there's some real excitement about the whole group getting back together. It's always healthy when you put your selectors' hat on when you have a lot of genuine competition for places."