Live cricket updates: Australia v India, day two, Boxing Day test at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Indian batsman Shubman Gill in action against Australia. Photo / AP

All the action from day two of the second test between Australia and India at the MCG.

Australia have been handed an important lesson in not being complacent after a Virat Kohli-less India claimed the honours on day one of the second test.

After winning the toss and batting, Australia were bowled out for 195 late on day one and despite getting Mayank Agarwal for a duck in the first over and having Shubman Gill put down for four, India finished at 36-1 at stumps.

On debut, Gill ended the day on 28 not out off 38 balls, putting Australia's batsmen to shame after they were tied down all day.

Joe Burns' horror form continued after his last-start 50, lasting 10 balls before a faint edge was snapped up by the Indians for a duck.

He was soon joined by Matthew Wade for 30 and Steve Smith for his first duck against India in a shocking start as Australia slumped to 38-3.

Smith's dismissal was the start of a weird day for Australia as he, Marnus Labuschagne and Tim Paine were all caught down the leg side.

While Labuschagne and Travis Head resurrected the Aussie innings with an 86-run stand, Head's dismissal for started the rot for Australia as India got on top.

From 124-3, Australia lost Labuschagne for 48, Cameron Green for 12 and Paine for 13 to slump to 155-7.

A late cameo from Nathan Lyon pushed Australia up to 195 but it consigned the side to the first onsecutive first innings scores of under 200 since tests against the West Indies in Perth and Brisbane in 1984.

Jasprit Bumrah took 4-56 from his 16 overs, Ravi Ashwin nabbed 3-35 to become the first finger spinner to take three or more wickets on day one of an MCG Test was Ravi Shastri in 1985/86, and debutant Mohammed Siraj had a day to remember with 2-40 off his 15 overs.

- news.com.au