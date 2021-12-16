Live cricket updates: Australia v England - The Ashes, second test, day one

David Warner plays a shot. Photo / Photosport

All the cricket action between Australia and England in the second Ashes test.

‌

Pat Cummins has officially been ruled out of the second Ashes Test after he was identified as a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case.

As reports leaked out that Cummins was in doubt on Thursday morning, Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed Cummins would indeed miss the match after a patron at the Adelaide restaurant Cummins was dining at on Wednesday night was classified as a positive case.

According to a Sydney Morning Herald report, Cummins left the venue immediately and alerted authorities.

CA released a statement on Thursday afternoon confirming Cummins would miss the match, despite returning a negative PCR test, and Steve Smith would take the reins of captaincy.

"SA Health has confirmed that Cummins is a close contact and will be required to isolate for seven days," the statement read. "As a consequence, Cummins is unavailable to play in the second Vodafone men's Ashes Test match in Adelaide, starting today.

"We anticipate that he will be available to play in the third Vodafone men's Ashes Test at the MCG in Melbourne.

"Cummins is understandably very disappointed not to be able to captain Australia for the day-night Test in Adelaide.

"Steve Smith will captain the team in Cummins' absence. Michael Neser comes into the playing XI to make his Test debut and Travis Head will be vice-captain.

"Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon were dining at the same restaurant as Cummins but at a separate table outdoors. SA Health has deemed them casual contacts and they are free to play."

Speaking on SEN, cricket reporter Peter Lalor said Australia were "very lucky" Starc and Lyon would be able to play.

Lalor explained that Cummins was eating at the table next to a man who received his positive result while eating.

It clears the path for Smith to captain Australia for the first time since the infamous Cape Town sandpaper-gate Test in 2018.

- news.com.au