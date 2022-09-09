Liam Napier: The All Black with the most to prove against the Wallabies

All Blacks speak to the media after the team announcement. Video / Mike Scott

With his game time for the All Blacks being blocked over the last few months, one All Black has the most to prove in their next test against the Wallabies in Melbourne on Thursday, writes Liam Napier.

Come on down, Hoskins Sotutu. If not now, when?

Ardie Savea's influential absence - due to his third child's imminent arrival - for the opening Bledisloe Cup test at Melbourne's Marvel Stadium on Thursday shines a spotlight on the All Blacks lack of development at No 8.

Aside from Savea's consistent impact his importance to the All Blacks is further underlined by the responsibility for assuming the captaincy when Sam Cane is replaced during the final 10-15 minutes of recent tests.

That understandable reliance on Savea leaves the pathway to game time for other contenders at the boot of the scrum blocked by the All Blacks' best player.

Legs pumping, relentless work rate on display, ball-playing ability ever increasing in prominence, Savea contested every minute of all seven tests this year - and has not been replaced since the victory over the Wallabies in Perth last September.

If Savea were to fall over between now and next year's World Cup uncertainty would persist about his best replacement, because despite the myriad options, all are largely unproven in the test arena at No 8.

When fit and competing for national selection Cullen Grace (sidelined with a broken collarbone), Highlanders and Hawke's Bay prospect Marino Mikaele Tu'u, Akira Ioane, Luke Jacobson and Ethan Blackadder (shoulder surgery) have claims to fill the No 8 role.

Of those alternatives only Mikaele Tu'u would be considered a specialist No 8, although Grace performed that role with distinction for the Crusaders this season.

While Ian Foster could throw a curveball by starting Ioane or the recalled Jacobson at No 8 against the Wallabies, Sotutu is surely next in line.

Foster's most likely loose forward reshuffle in Melbourne is to promote Ioane to blindside, where he played his best tests against the Wallabies last year, for the injured Shannon Frizell. Other options include revisiting Dalton Papali'i or Scott Barrett at No 6, the latter less likely as that selection is preferred for more confrontational test sides.

As the All Blacks least-used loose forward this season, Sotutu has the most to gain against the Wallabies. A potential start next week would be his third match in almost three months - since the Super Rugby final in mid-June - after two appearances for Counties Manukau.

Hoskins Sotutu's only recent rugby has been with Counties Manukau. Photo / Getty

After Sotutu's first match for Counties against Waikato, prior to the All Blacks maiden home defeat against the Pumas in Christchurch, Foster singled out his performance.

"I thought Hoskins played really well for Counties," Foster said. "He hasn't played a lot with us but he played particularly strong. That's one big tick for him."

Sotutu's lack of game time reflects the pressure the All Blacks have endured this season.

The desire to build combinations and the need to rectify results has ultimately led to a significant regression after Sotutu featured in five tests last year including four starts against Fiji, Argentina, the USA and Italy – that Rome appearance in November his last sighting for the All Blacks.

In an All Blacks career consisting of 10 tests since 2020, Sotutu has savoured one notable start in the 43-5 demolition of the Wallabies when he scooted off the scrum down the blindside to set up Rieko Ioane for one of six team tries in Sydney two years ago.

If he is the favoured Savea alternative, Sotutu's grooming must be fast-tracked.

Hoskins Sotutu (middle) needs game time for the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

The balance of the All Blacks loose forwards has been regularly questioned since Kieran Read retired due to the modus operandi of effectively operating with two opensides in Savea and Cane.

Sotutu, the 24-year-old who recently re-signed with the Blues through to 2024, would present a different picture. His inherent flair, pace, breadth of skill that extends to a deft kicking game, long limbs and basketball style one-handed offloads should suit the Wallabies fast-paced ruck and run style that offers ample space and freedom to roam the wide channels.

Any claims to be the long-term Savea alternative would need to be tested against the likes of the Springboks, Ireland, France, all of whom demand tighter clean, carry and defensive duties from the All Blacks loose forward trio.

At this point, though, given his dearth of game time, Sotutu needs to seize any chance he can get as Savea cannot be the sole No 8 for the All Blacks.