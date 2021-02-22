League: Sam Burgess arrested after alleged drug test, charged with traffic offences

Sam Burgess in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Former rugby league star Sam Burgess has been charged with traffic offences after he was subjected to a random roadside drug test in the Southern Highlands on Monday afternoon.

According to The Daily Telegraph's Cydonee Mardon, Burgess returned a positive result for cocaine in a road side drug test.

NSW Police confirmed in a statement that Burgess was charged with driving an unregistered car, along with other offences.

"Officers from The Hume Traffic and Highway Patrol were conducting traffic enforcement duties on the Hume Highway, Braemar, when they stopped a BMW X5 and spoke to the driver, a 32-year-old man," the statement read.

"He was subjected to a random roadside drug test before being taken to Southern Highlands Police Station where he underwent a secondary oral fluid test. The sample has been sent for further analysis.

"The man was issued a court attendance notice for drive vehicle, resident more than three months – not obtain a licence and use unregistered vehicle."

Burgess is due to appear at Moss Vale Local Court on May 4.

Earlier this month, Burgess was found guilty of intimidating his estranged wife's father, Mitchell Hooke.

An "enraged" Burgess said he would "get" his father-in-law during a fiery confrontation at a farm in the Southern Highlands, a court has ruled.

The 2014 NRL premiership player was convicted of intimidation at Moss Vale Local Court on March 5 over the argument with Hooke – father of ex-wife Phoebe Burgess.

He was sentenced to a two-year community corrections order with anger management support.

Outside court, the South Sydney premiership winner told reporters he was "confused" by the decision and that his legal team had already lodged an appeal.

The Rabbitohs legend had pleaded not guilty to intimidation and a back-up count of common assault over the verbal clash with Hooke at his sprawling Glenquarry property on October 19 last year.

The assault charge was dismissed.