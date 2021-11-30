Latest sports headlines: Warriors nab Broncos utility

Jesse Arthars is joining the Warriors on a one-year deal. Photo / Getty

All the latest sporting headlines for December 1.

Warriors nab Broncos utility

The New Zealand Warriors have signed Auckland-born Broncos utility back Jesse Arthars on a one-year deal.

The 23-year-old, who has made 29 NRL appearances in the past three seasons, starts training with the club today.

A Glenora Bears junior, Arthars played for the Runaway Bay Seagulls when he moved to the Gold Coast with his family in 2009. He went on to have stints in the Melbourne Storm and South Sydney systems before making his NRL debut with the Titans in 2019.

Following 12 appearances in his rookie season he signed a two-year contract with Brisbane, going on to play 17 times and scoring six tries for the Broncos in the past two seasons.

EU wants 'verifiable proof' Chinese tennis player is safe

The European Union is asking China to release "verifiable proof" that tennis player Peng Shuai is safe. The EU also urged Chinese authorities today to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into Peng's sexual assault allegations against a former Communist Party official.

Peng dropped out of public view this month after accusing the former party official of sexual assault. The three-time Olympian and former top-ranked doubles player only has had a few direct contacts with officials outside China since then. Peng told Olympic officials in a Nov. 21 video call from Beijing that she was safe and well, but the EU says it remains concerned about her.