Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Kris Shannon: Five reasons why World Cups are hard to do right

Kris Shannon
By
5 mins to read
Fifa president Gianni Infantino, left, and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani shake hands before the World Cup draw in Doha. Photo / AP

Fifa president Gianni Infantino, left, and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani shake hands before the World Cup draw in Doha. Photo / AP

OPINION:

1. Choosing a good host

This is important but not a dealbreaker because, as always with major events, the focus on the host ends as soon as the sport starts.

As soon as there’s

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport