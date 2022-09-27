Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Kris Shannon: Five reasons why we need more transtasman sporting contests

By
5 mins to read
The Wallabies would surely love more chances to break their Eden Park hoodoo. Photo / Photosport

The Wallabies would surely love more chances to break their Eden Park hoodoo. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

1. Familiarity breeds contempt

There wasn't, admittedly, much contempt on display at Eden Park over the weekend.

The All Blacks and Wallabies did all their huffing and puffing the previous week in Melbourne -

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.