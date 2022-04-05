Jess Kerr of the White Ferns shelters from the rain. Photo / Photosport

1. The novel coronavirus Covid-19

Perhaps you've heard of it. Symptoms include limited crowds, isolating cricketers and cancelled tours.

It barely warrants explanation, now we're in year three, but the global pandemic has proven rather disruptive for sport. Ever since Rudy Gobert touched all those microphones and shut down the NBA, codes across the world have battled for normalcy and continuity.

That battle was particularly tough for our summer game over the last several months. The World Cup largely operated under a crowd cap, while the highlight of the Black Caps' home season - limited-overs series against Australia on both sides of the Tasman - was scratched.

The Black Caps instead went more than a month without a match, which at least allowed for a good chance to go outside and enjoy our rapidly warming climate.

But it's not just the heat that makes the best summers. The best summers are made when backyard cricket can be complemented by Black Caps-Australia.

That series, when you think about it, was the real victim of the virus. (Editor's note: That series was not the real victim of the virus.)

2. Strength of schedule

No disrespect to the Dutch - a phrase someone uses when about to disrespect the Dutch - but the cricket the Black Caps could play rarely quickened the pulse.

The Netherlands' last ODI series before coming to these shores ended in a 3-0 defeat by Afghanistan. Even bolstered by a couple of quality New Zealand-based domestic players in Logan van Beek and Michael Rippon, that result was always going to be replicated.

Monday's dead rubber still provided for a stirring farewell to Ross Taylor, but no one would argue the competition was a fitting match for his legacy.

And no disrespect to Bangladesh - seriously, not this time, not after they took down the Black Caps in the first test. But no fan's summer was brightened by the world champions dropping that match.

The one thing that could have salvaged the season was a maiden test-series win over South Africa. With that well in their grasp following a crushing victory at Hagley Oval, however, the Black Caps were denied history at the same venue.

3. Kane being unable to play

Heavyweight Black Caps clashes and international-quality festivals weren't the only things absent from the summer schedule.

There was also a Kane Williamson-sized hole that was impossible to ignore. Actually, given the skipper's diminutive stature, maybe it should be assessed in more significant terms.

The Black Caps without Williamson are like the Oscars without a good slapping. Sure, there are other stars, decent entertainment, maybe some laughs. But it just feels as if there's something missing.

With the captain out of the lineup for the summer, first through injury and then the IPL, we got a glimpse of what life would be like without Williamson. It wasn't pure dystopia, but pretty close.

Yes, Tom Latham can do a strong impression in his methodical collection of runs. And, yes, the Black Caps now boast enough depth to still perform well without their best player, as Will Young continues to press for more playing time.

But it was all a little…off. Fingers, toes, wires, everything crossed that Williamson's nagging elbow injury isn't indicative of a body that will prevent him from pulling a Taylor and bowing out on his own terms at 38. Or maybe 48.

4. White Ferns weren't world-beaters

If ever there were an opportunity for the White Ferns to steal into the spotlight by doing for a second time what the Black Caps have never managed - win a World Cup - this summer was it.

Unfortunately, while the White Ferns played some cracking games and hosted a wonderful event, their attempt at a fairy-tale run faltered at the first hurdle.

The tournament-opening loss to the West Indies was followed by setbacks against the three other semifinalists, leaving New Zealand on the outside looking in, with a clarifying view of the gap that remained to the top of the women's game.

The World Cup was, for the neutral, a whole lot of fun, filled with great shotmaking, nail-biting finishes, stunning catches and shocking drops.

And the White Ferns indeed played their part in that. But just when the summer called for a rousing run to the final, the hosts' tournament ended before their final pool game.

5. A golden summer for canary yellow

There was one benefit in the White Ferns failing to reach the final: they avoided the chance to finish a distant second to one of the greatest teams in any sport, the World Cup winners who were an unfortunate highlight of a rare golden patch for our neighbours.

The summer of cricket really began on December 8, when the Aussie men kicked off what would become a 4-0 Ashes triumph over England. Then came the women's multi-format Ashes, in which Australia won 12 points to four.

And the season officially ended not with the Black Caps' triumph over the Netherlands on Monday night but 24 hours prior, when Australia completed a compelling argument to be described as the most dominant World Cup winners in cricket history.

Nine games, nine wins, a destruction of the hosts at this country's home of cricket *and* a 71-run final beatdown of England? Strewth.

As for lifting the trophy for the seventh time in the same city where the White Ferns won their solitary World Cup 22 years ago? For Kiwi fans, that's like a summer full of rain.