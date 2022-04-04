Dominant Black Caps send Taylor out a winner with victory over Netherlands. Video / Spark Sport

The loudest roar at Seddon Park last night came before the final over was bowled.

The Netherlands had just lost their ninth wicket and Ross Taylor's international career was in its waning moments.

Sensing the end was night, a crowd that had throughout the evening chanted requests for captain Tom Latham to give Taylor a bowl thought its wish had been granted.

The retiring great approached the pitch and removed his black cap, seemingly set to attempt a repeat of the wicket-taking heroics with which he ended his test career in January.

Then, with a smile, Taylor put back on his hat, hopped over the wicket and took his place in the field at midwicket.

Never mind. Three Matt Henry deliveries later, Taylor had yet another dream denouement. He took a simple catch to remove Aryan Dutt and complete the Black Caps' 115-run win over the Netherlands, sending away the home fans with smiles on their faces.

"I was starting to feel sorry for Tom - I think the crowd were getting into him about me having a bowl out there," Taylor told Spark Sport. "So it was nice to get the catch and make a contribution."

That contribution was the last of a 16-year career teeming with them.

Yesterday's was his 450th international, the most by a New Zealander. Fourteen runs in his final innings left the count on 18,199, the most by a New Zealander. That one final catch took his tally to 351, the most by a New Zealander.

And now, as Taylor joked, his statistical contributions could grow even greater with each telling.

"I'm retired now so I average 50 - I'm a way better player already," he laughed. "I think you dream of those numbers, but I just wanted to play one game for CD and one game for New Zealand. So it was nice to play 450 here."

Those supporters in his adopted hometown of Hamilton would have certainly agreed, and there was one particular section of the fanbase Taylor hoped to have inspired.

With a traditional Polynesian lei around his neck, the proud Samoan spoke of his desire to have kids who looked like him follow his path into cricket, a sport that before Taylor featured few.

"The game of cricket's been good to me and I think that will be a good avenue now I've finished to make a contribution in different ways," he said.

Ross Taylor and family after his final international game for New Zealand. Photo / photosport.nz

"I think it's an untapped market, and hopefully I've inspired some that in 10, 15, 20 years' time play not necessarily just for the Black Caps but play more domestic cricket, both men and women.

"We're well represented in rugby and rugby league but let's hope cricket's on their list in the years to come."

The next few years will hardly be free of cricket for Taylor, still planning to play for his beloved Central Stags and possibly T20 competitions elsewhere in the world.

But with daughter Mackenzie having told him the lawn needs a mow, his immediate focus will be on his family, with Taylor calling himself an "absent father" owing to his professional commitments.

At least, that will be his focus for a couple of months. Then, the Black Caps may just sneak back into his life.

"My time was up, I'm happy with the decision I made," Taylor said. "I think it will hit home in the England series - watching that at 10'o'clock every night.

"I'll probably watch the first session every day and my wife will be like, 'What are you doing?'"