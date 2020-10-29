Kiwipong tournament wide open

The Kiwipong World Series kicks off on November 7. Photo / Getty

International sport has endured a rough ride this year with the ramifications of coronavirus causing major disruptions to all codes. That extends to the 2020 Radio Hauraki World Series of Kiwipong, with border restrictions leaving the tournament wide open.

With many top-seeded overseas-based teams that have traditionally challenged for the title unable to venture to Auckland, locals are favoured to take home this year's honours.

Arguably New Zealand's largest amateur sporting prize of $10,005 is now closer than ever for your average pong player. There is just over one week until the event, which will be held at the Auckland Town Hall on November 7.

Tournament organiser and Kiwipong brand co-founder Tim Kerr points out that Beerpong was widely acknowledged as the second most played sport during lockdown and encourages local players to get along and prove themselves. There are still 100 of the 320 entries up for grabs.

The rise and rise of Kiwipong as a sport in New Zealand has been well documented. The game already common place in universities has now caught on with the baby boomers with participation up almost 50 per cent from last year.

Kiwipong is a national phenomenon, crossing social, political, cultural and gender boundaries in a way that no other sport has been able to. Due to its level of popularity there are now calls from some sectors for the game to be officially recognised as a national sport.

The Kiwipong World Series is a premier event, the largest of its kind outside America.

Wakachangi will be providing a free beer on entry and there will be loads of spot prizes from Jack Links, Red Bull, Carls Jnr and Hundy. Each team will get a minimum of four games with the top team from each pool going through to the knock out finals.

The finals will be commentated by the Alternative Commentary Collective and streamed live on Facebook to an international audience.

Tickets available at www.kiwipong.co.nz/worldseries.

Spectators welcome. Gates open at 11.30.