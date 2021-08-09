Kiwi Olympian cyclist Olivia Podmore dies aged 24

Cyclist Olivia Podmore has died aged 24. Photo / Photosport

Olympian cyclist Olivia Podmore has died today aged 24.

The cycling community has been shocked by her sudden death, confirmed by her family in social media posts.

Mitchell Podmore, brother of Olivia, posted on Facebook: "Rest in peace to my gorgeous sister and loved daughter of Phil Podmore. You will be in our hearts forever.''

Podmore, from Canterbury, represented New Zealand at the 2016 Rio Olympics in the women's team sprint event, and rode at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships that year.

Olivia Podmore after a crash in the Keirin event at Rio Olympics. Photo / File

A police spokeswoman said police attended a sudden death at a Cambridge property early this evening.

"Police are making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner."

Where to get help:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202

• NATIONAL ANXIETY 24 HR HELPLINE: 0800 269 4389