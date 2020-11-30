Kiwi league veteran Benji Marshall's stunning Super League offer

Benji Marshall...still in demand. Photo/Photosport

Kiwis veteran Benji Marshall has the remarkable late-career chance to become the highest paid player in the European Super League.

The Daily Telegraph reports Marshall, who turns 36 in February, will make a decision over the next week, after receiving an offer from Hull FC said to be worth about $750,000 for 2021.

Hull's new coach is Brett Hodgson, Marshall's old Wests Tigers team mate.

Marshall, who has had 28 test appearances spread over 15 years, played 324 NRL games in a career which has included a failed stint with the Auckland-based Blues rugby team.

Having been let go by the Tigers, he was offered NRL lifelines by North Queensland and Cronulla but they made low offers of about $150,000 a season. The Canterbury Bulldogs are reported to be still interested in Marshall if their recruitment programme falls a certain way.

But the big money on offer from Hull, who finished sixth in the 2020 Super League, might be hard for Marshall to turn down. If he accepts, the Telegraph reported he would match Warrington's Gareth Widdop who is England's highest paid player.

The New Zealand-raised Marshall is one of league's greatest players, and his freestyle attacking game was at the heart of the Tigers' surprise 2005 NRL triumph.

He admitted being disappointed at finding out via the media he would not be offered a contract by the Tigers for 2021.

"I've been in this position before and I feel like I've still got a lot to offer in playing and I've still got a few things I want to do," he said in September.