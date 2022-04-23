Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Kayaking: How Aimee Fisher can secure a world championship defence following K1 500m win over Lisa Carrington

3 minutes to read
Aimee Fisher won the K1 500m final at the 2022 NZ Canoe Sprint Championships. Photo / Photosport

Aimee Fisher won the K1 500m final at the 2022 NZ Canoe Sprint Championships. Photo / Photosport

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

In the race to see which paddler will represent New Zealand in the K1 500m at this year's world championships, Aimee Fisher has taken the advantage over Dame Lisa Carrington.

Fisher got the better of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.