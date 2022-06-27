Dame Noeline Taurua. Photo / Photosport

Here are three talking points from the Silver Ferns squad named for Birmingham.

1. If you don't fit the bill - it's better luck next time

Coach Dame Noeline Taurua has made it very clear what she wants from her team of 12. But Maddy Gordon and Tiana Metuarau will be extremely disappointed to have missed selection. Both were in stellar form in this year's ANZ Premiership.

Taurua discussed Gordon's non-selection, explaining it was a positional decision and it's to do with the defensive game plan. She emphasises the need to have players who can play a zone style of defence.

When it comes to Metuarau, Taurua spoke about shooting volume. She expects all her shooters to be confident to go to the post, which is Metuarau's strength. Metuarau is, however, one of five reserves.

2. Fitness is in fact the be all and end all

Taurua's fitness standards have been in place since she was appointed Silver Ferns coach in 2018. She's made it clear what her expectations are around the yo-yo test. But still there are issues within the national team when it comes to reaching those standards.

Taurua says some players performed well at last week's trials in Wellington but their inability to reach the fitness requirements cost them their spot in the 12.

The standards aren't something players can avoid. As long as Taurua is coach, they aren't going anywhere. Over the past 10 years, whenever the Ferns haven't won, fitness is always brought up in team reviews - hence why it's Taurua's top priority.

3. Taurua is excited, so everyone should get excited

At the team naming, Taurua admitted she wasn't particularly excited going into trials.

But she's changed her tune, particularly with the inclusion of Pulse midcourter Whitney Souness and Steel midcourter Kate Heffernan. She was impressed by their performances, which ruffled feathers when it came to selection. They were chosen ahead of Claire Kersten, Sam Winders and Gordon.

Taurua explained she's turned into a "psychotic woman" and can't wait to see her team on court.

Taurua always has a master plan, so watch closely.

Silver Ferns team

Shooters: Maia Wilson, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Bailey Mes, Grace Nweke* (subject to medical clearance and return to play protocols)

Midcourt: Gina Crampton, Shannon Saunders, Whitney Souness, Kate Heffernan

Defence: Kelly Jury, Sulu Fitzpatrick, Kayla Johnson, Phoenix Karaka

Reserves: Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Tiana Metuarau, Claire Kersten, Mila Reuelu-Buchanan, Elle Temu