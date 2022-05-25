Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

Kate Wells: In defence of Mystics coach Helene Wilson's strange move in Stars loss

2 minutes to read
Mystics coach Helene Wilson. Photo / Photosport

Mystics coach Helene Wilson. Photo / Photosport

NZ Herald
By Kate Wells

OPINION:

I admire Northern Mystics coach Helene Wilson for trying something new at the business end of the ANZ netball Premiership. But five days ago, I wasn't of the same view.

I was sitting at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.