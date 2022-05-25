Mystics coach Helene Wilson. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

I admire Northern Mystics coach Helene Wilson for trying something new at the business end of the ANZ netball Premiership. But five days ago, I wasn't of the same view.

I was sitting at the Mystics match against their cross town rivals the Stars, and at the end of the second quarter I thought I was seeing double with Silver Ferns defender Phoenix Karaka putting on the goal shoot bib. I must say I laughed and was in disbelief.

Their moving shooting circle made up of Monica Falkner and Filda Vui was not gelling well at the time, but to see the shift from goal defence to goal shoot reminded me of primary school days when you rotated every quarter.

Initially I became frustrated knowing that training partner Danielle Binks and Central Manawa shooter Grace Namana were on the bench, yet Karaka was thrown into the shooting circle. The Mystics didn't have much to lose though, down 32-18 at halftime.

It wasn't until yesterday when Wilson fronted the media that she changed my perspective. She explained that Karaka had in fact played both shoot and defence in the early stages of her career, as well as pointing out that she shot one from one at 100 per cent.

I asked her about hindering player development by using Karaka ahead of the specialist shooters, which rightfully didn't sit well with her. She argued her case well, reminding me that she's the only coach in the competition not to bring in retired players. This season has taught us that you have to be ready for anything because things can change in an instant.

Now the Mystics are without Silver Fern shooter Grace Nweke with a sprained ankle, hoping to be back by the elimination final on June 8. To make matters worse, Wilson confirmed two positive Covid cases within her squad.

So I say bugger it, go Helene. She's using her own players instead of looking elsewhere and sending an SOS to players who haven't touched a ball in a few years. She wants to put out a particular product out on court, and what better way to do that than to use your own players who already know the ins and outs of their game. She's been forced to be innovative at a time when her side is under the pump, and I respect her for that.